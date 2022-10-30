The polls won’t close for more than a week, but there already is plenty of spin casting blame and taking credit for midterm wins and losses. Yet as misleading as some spin can be, pre- and post-election attempts at explanation play an important role in the political process, whether or not those explanations are backed up by facts.

First, a reality check on the recent spin. A lot of election commentary this week has centered around the notion that Democrats are suddenly struggling. It looks like Democrats will have a tough Election Day. But that’s something we have known was likely since Joe Biden won the 2020 election. Political scientists find that midterms are mainly driven by the president’s popularity — which in turn tends to be a function of the economy. With a Democrat in the White House and with perceptions of the economy so negative, the chances for an overall winning year for Democrats have always been slim.

