Big social media platforms make billions of dollars by attaching advertising to content sought by users. It's a bonanza regarding news, because the platforms simply provide news content to users without paying for it. That leaves to news organizations (yes, including this one) the substantial costs of gathering and publishing news.

Australia implemented the News Media and Digital Platforms Mandatory Bargaining Code, that requires the digital platforms to negotiate compensation for news organizations when relevant content appears with the platform's paid ad content. So far, that has resulted in about $150 million for Australian newsrooms.

