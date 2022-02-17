Weather Alert

.Moderate to heavy rain will continue to fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt increasing. Flows in rivers are expected to increase quickly and reach critical levels. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by runoff from widespread rain and rapid snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of western New York, including the following counties, Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Northern Erie, Orleans, Southern Erie and Wyoming. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff from rain and snow melt may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. The greatest threat for flooding will be in ice jam prone areas, such as the Buffalo area creeks and near Sunset Bay on Cattaraugus creek. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Flood warnings have already been issued in some areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Ice will continue to break up on area creeks through the day, with a risk of ice jams at typically vulnerable locations. Then steadier rain will continue through the day, resulting in more significant and widespread rises on area creeks and rivers. The system will generate between an inch and inch and a half of rain before changing over to ice and snow this evening, then ending late tonight. The greatest risk for flooding is later today and tonight, when run-off from the rain and snow melt will peak. - For more information please visit http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. This is especially the case for those living in ice jam prone areas along the Buffalo area creeks and Cattaraugus creek. Others that have experienced ice jam flooding in the past should also be extra vigilant during this period. &&