I was astonished to read in Kellen M. Quigley’s “Seneca Mothers Stand in Solidarity with Ukraine” (Olean Times Herald, March 9, 2022) that “prior to the establishment of a Seneca Republic in 1848, the Seneca were part of the Iroquois Confederacy, aka the Haudenosaunee ... who were renowned as a matrilineal society.”
I always believed that the Senecas were still part of the Confederacy and were still matrilineal.
I keep a fragment of a Haudenosunee newspaper from May 4, 2007 (unsure if it’s from “Roots” or “Native Voice”). One article is titled “The Iroquois way of Impeachment.” It states “women would have the moral and legal authority to initiate impeachment of immoral sachems (leaders).
“In the case of the worst crime of the 21st century — the U.S. war on Iraq — the Iroquois law would give Cindy Sheehan and thousands of American mothers the legal power to force impeachment proceedings in the Supreme Court by bypassing an irresponsible or incompetent Congress. Once removed from office, (former President George W.) Bush and other warlords like (Dick) Cheney and (Donald) Rumsfeld would be subject to our criminal laws — no pardon or parole being available to officials thus impeached. ...
“The genius of Iroquois democracy is to empower mothers, lifegivers of Mother Earth, with impeachment authority. Such a law restrains expedient political power with apolitical moral judgment. Iroquois women were not part of the political or military men’s elites and did not feel compelled to compromise moral principles under political pressure.
“Not our elected representatives in Congress or the career politicians like (Hillary) Clinton and (Nancy) Pelosi, but our ordinary American citizens, mothers of U.S. soldiers, should ultimately keep executive power in check.
“It may be that the Iroquois impeachment law is the only efficient way for modern democracies to balance political expediency with moral responsibility.”
I agree with this author, whose name I don’t know.
Did the Seneca Mothers stand in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan in 2001, or of Iraq in 2003 when the U.S military machine bombed, invaded and occupied those countries?
It’s amazing that anyone in the world today still believes LIES told by the U.S. political-military leaders about protecting innocent people from evil dictators over there.
(Barbara Casey lives in Olean.)