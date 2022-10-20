I am, as many are, concerned about where we are heading as a country in which government, both federal and state, controls more and more of our lives.
Will our children and grandchildren be able live the lives we lived, with government preserving the liberty and freedoms described in the U.S. Constitution and enforcing the laws equally instead of continuing to chip away these rights and applying the laws based on politics? I say we only need to look to the past for advice.
We owe a great dedt to those who wrote the Declaration of Independence, fought the American Revolution and, finally, crafted the Constitution. These actions freed us from a tyrannical centralized government and formed one where independence, personal liberty and freedom were the focus. The citizens were able to keep the products of their labor and pursue their own path to happiness. The path to the creation of such a government was a communal effort that led to the greatest country on earth.
Among these founders was Thomas Jefferson. He was heavily involved in writing the Declaration of Independence, the writing of the Constitution and he also served as president for two terms. He lived through the period and understood how easy it would be to revert back to what the citizens suffered through during English rule.
He wrote some advice and cautions for the future generations. Compare these to our current government and social situation and see what you think. Even if you wanted to, you wouldn’t be able adhere to some of these cautions and advice as it takes a majority to make the necessary changes.
So vote. The last one is the exception as you could do it by yourself today.
Jefferson’s cautions and advice:
• How little do my countrymen know what a precious blessing they are in possession of which no other people on earth enjoy.
• The government you elect is the government you deserve.
• The natural progress of things is for liberty to yield and government to gain ground.
• I predict future happiness for America, if they can prevent the government from wasting the labors of the people under the pretense of taking care of them.
• The principle of spending money to be paid by prosperity under the name of funding is but swindling futurity on a large scale.
• It is incumbent on every generation to pay its own debts as it goes. A principle which if acted on would save one half of the wars of the world.
• To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagations of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical and to preserve our independence we must not let our rulers load us with perpetual debt.
• The laws that forbid the carrying of arms only disarm those who are neither inclined nor determined to commit crimes.
• I never consider a difference of opinion in politics, in religion, and in philosophy as an excuse for withdrawing from a friend.
(Art Simmons lives in Whitesville.)