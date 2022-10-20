I am, as many are, concerned about where we are heading as a country in which government, both federal and state, controls more and more of our lives.

Will our children and grandchildren be able live the lives we lived, with government preserving the liberty and freedoms described in the U.S. Constitution and enforcing the laws equally instead of continuing to chip away these rights and applying the laws based on politics? I say we only need to look to the past for advice.

