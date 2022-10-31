A dear young friend had been married for three years when she shared the exciting news: her first baby was on its way. Everyone was over-the-moon happy for the young couple.
Three weeks later, she called, heartbroken. The fetus had implanted outside the womb (called an “ectopic pregnancy”) and she had no choice but to abort it in order to save her own life. Her fetus had zero chance of survival.
Around the same time, a colleague at work, also thrilled about her pregnancy, discovered at 16 weeks that her baby no longer had a heartbeat. I felt for them both deeply. Decades earlier, my first pregnancy had ended in an “incomplete” miscarriage that required a D&C (basically, an abortion involving scraping out the contents of my uterus) to stop my bleeding and save my life.
These occurrences are not rare.
At least 15% and probably more like 20% of all pregnancies end in miscarriage. Some miscarriages are relatively simple and do not result in subsequent health problems for the mother, but others do. Ten years ago, the Irish anti-abortion law received worldwide attention due to the death of Savita Halappanavar, who had been denied an abortion while suffering a septic miscarriage.
Recent changes in many state laws mean that this can now happen here. In June, a 10-year-old Ohio girl had to travel to Indiana to abort a pregnancy caused by repeated rape. If she had been impregnated in August, she would’ve had to travel somewhere else, as abortion became illegal in Indiana in September.
According to the March of Dimes, about one in every 50 pregnancies in the United States is an ectopic pregnancy. That’s, at minimum, one in every 50 pregnancies that require an abortion to save the mother’s life. This is a deeply personal and often painful medical decision, and the only place it belongs is within the confines of a doctor’s office, between the mother and her physician.
You may think that women in New York are safe from the draconian anti-abortion laws of other states that were made legal last June when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade. Isn’t a woman’s right to choose enshrined in our state constitution? Yes, it is, for now. But if Republicans take control of Congress in January, they are poised to pass legislation that will ban abortions after 15 weeks in all states. If Republicans retake Congress, they will insert the state into every women’s doctor’s office, right there next to our OB-GYNs. The most private care one can imagine will be subject to state intrusion.
That is why all moms, all women, and all those husbands, fathers, brothers, grandfathers, uncles and friends who care about women and women’s health, should vote blue in the upcoming election.
(Kristin Chambers lives in Hinsdale.)