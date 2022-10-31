A dear young friend had been married for three years when she shared the exciting news: her first baby was on its way. Everyone was over-the-moon happy for the young couple.

Three weeks later, she called, heartbroken. The fetus had implanted outside the womb (called an “ectopic pregnancy”) and she had no choice but to abort it in order to save her own life. Her fetus had zero chance of survival.

