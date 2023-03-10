In Wednesday's edition of the Olean Times Herald, two letters to the editor in regard to the proposed city tax increase piqued my interest.
Much of what I read was opinions and allegations — and very little facts. Statements such as “we don’t need an airport," “we don’t need more city workers," “the ones we have might work four hours a day," “less wasteful spending," “what we have here are a bunch of incompetent people running the city," "a lack of common sense," “The city doesn’t do anything for me,” and so on and so forth really offer nothing constructive to address issues that are present.
A 6% tax increase is a large amount but that’s just the start of negotiations. Most likely it will end up being 3% to 4%. Considering the state of the economy and higher prices in groceries, gas, housing, vehicles and so on, 3% to 4%, in my opinion, is reasonable.
The city of Olean does have issues such as aging infrastructure, drugs, employment opportunities, water bill collections and slum lords' houses. I believe those are many of the same issues that communities across the country also face.
One issue mentioned in previous letters to the editor were police and firefighter salaries — raises that were much deserved, in my opinion. The city of Olean was one of the lowest-paying in those professions and was unable to attract applicants. The same can be said for the city being unable to attract applicants for other positions. Don’t tell me there are not jobs out there. There are jobs but just not enough people who want to work.
I believe it comes down to what are you willing to do to make your city/community a better place. Do you volunteer? Do you attend city meetings? Do you engage in criminal activities? Do you report criminal activities or just turn a blind eye? What have you done to help make things better? '
I can tell you I have volunteered thousands of hours throughout the past 20 years to organizations in Olean. I have pulled weeds on North Union Street, I have shoveled walkways, I have been involved in the community in many different ways. You can be a doer or a doubter and, unfortunately, Olean’s doubters make much more noise than the doers.
Too often people in this city complain about things and do nothing to help the situation. I work for the U.S. Postal Service and, unfortunately, cannot run for public office, but I can volunteer my time, I can remain positive and I can be respectful to those who do serve in a city position.
I can’t tell you how many times I heard the redevelopment of First National Bank was going to fail. Guess what? All the apartments in the upper floors are rented as well as the ones that Jeff Belt refurbished at 110-116 W. State St.
A steel manufacturer is coming to the former Dresser-Rand site; the mall is going to be redeveloped. The future of the city looks promising to me. It is what you make of it.
I’ve got a few more years left to go with the post office. Linderman for mayor 2032!
(Kris Linderman lives in Olean.)