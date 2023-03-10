In Wednesday's edition of the Olean Times Herald, two letters to the editor in regard to the proposed city tax increase piqued my interest.

Much of what I read was opinions and allegations — and very little facts. Statements such as “we don’t need an airport," “we don’t need more city workers," “the ones we have might work four hours a day," “less wasteful spending," “what we have here are a bunch of incompetent people running the city," "a lack of common sense," “The city doesn’t do anything for me,” and so on and so forth really offer nothing constructive to address issues that are present.

