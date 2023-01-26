Residents should be aware of the completely insufficient issues statement attorney Peter Sorgi submitted to the New York State Siting Board for the Alle-Catt Wind Turbine Project's Article VII transmission lines on behalf of the towns of Freedom and Yorkshire. It pales in comparison to the excellent, well-thought and robust issues statement attorney Ben Wisniewski submitted on behalf of Cattaraugus County in that same proceeding.
Sorgi completely neglected to make a case as to why the transmission lines should be placed underground. He simply paid lip service to the issue by stating, “Importantly, the Applicant should address the feasibility of as follows": a. underground transmission facilities; b. Reduction of height; c. Style of Transmission Lines, if above-ground; and d. Visual screening.
Who is the Alle-Catt Wind Turbine Project applicant? Invenergy. This company is slated to make millions in government subsidies on this project. To trust a company whose monetary interests lie in their own favor to give an unbiased feasibility report is the height of malpractice for a lawyer representing the towns, who should have the taxpayer’s interest at heart.
Sorgi completely placed the ball in Invenergy’s court. It was his job to advocate to place those horrific lines underground. Yet, all he did was ask Invenergy to tell us how “feasible” it is to place the transmission lines underground. Any logical, thinking person knows what the answer is going to be.
The three remaining visual impacts attorney Sorgi wants Invenergy to review all pertain to above-ground transmission lines. This should not be about what Invenergy wants to do, it should have been about protections for the towns of Freedom and Yorkshire residents.
Sorgi didn’t even try to ask for the transmission line to go underground. What did the town boards expect when former town supervisor Randy Lester and current Supervisor Dustin Bliss, who have conflicts of interest, were the ones to heavily advocate for Sorgi?
Unfortunately, town board member John Hill fell for their lies and ignorantly voted for Sorgi and Hill now appears to support all wind turbine legislation, as he is Bliss' puppet. Bliss has the Article VII transmission line running across his property — one would think that would have been a huge red flag.
Sorgi certainly did a fine job submitting a 38-page intervenor funds request to get himself paid $20,000 of Invenergy’s money in legal fees (which doesn't include the $30,000 Sorgi requested for engineering fees, but failed to mention what the engineer would be doing to earn those fees). Yet he could only manage two pages for the Issues Statement, that delineated only three issues and in which he did not advocate for anything meaningful to protect the Freedom and Yorkshire residents.
It took nine months before Sorgi did any significant legal work for Article VII, but Lester and Bliss, as members of the town board, insisted members had to vote for Sorgi to represent the town in the Article VII proceeding. One would hope that would have been another red flag, particularly since Bliss and Lester were both listed as having qualified disclosable financial leaseholder interests in the project.
It is indeed sad that the town board does not seek factual information from neutral parties such as the Cattaraugus County tax office, the county Industrial Development Agency, the county clerk’s office, the county Board of Elections, etc. I wonder how many times the town board members have gone directly to the DPS site where there are submissions about the transmission lines or wind turbines and compare those submissions to county records to see if Invenergy’s information is accurate?
Town board members, like the oblivious John Hill, are making decisions that will impact the lives of more than 2,000 Freedom residents for decades to come. Making decisions based on false information, half-truths and outright lies from leaseholders who stand to have personal financial gain, and from a corporation due to make tens of millions of dollars, is reckless, negligent and downright dangerous.
Towns of Freedom and Yorkshire residents deserve better.
(Denise Willard lives in the town of Freedom.)