Residents should be aware of the completely insufficient issues statement attorney Peter Sorgi submitted to the New York State Siting Board for the Alle-Catt Wind Turbine Project's Article VII transmission lines on behalf of the towns of Freedom and Yorkshire. It pales in comparison to the excellent, well-thought and robust issues statement attorney Ben Wisniewski submitted on behalf of Cattaraugus County in that same proceeding.

Sorgi completely neglected to make a case as to why the transmission lines should be placed underground. He simply paid lip service to the issue by stating, “Importantly, the Applicant should address the feasibility of as follows": a. underground transmission facilities; b. Reduction of height; c. Style of Transmission Lines, if above-ground; and d. Visual screening.

