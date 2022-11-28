As travel writers who drive all over the country, we return to our hometown of Olean each year, wondering what will be the same, what changed?
Walking along Union Street on a sunny Thanksgiving, I realized what an amazing job the powers-that-be and the local community have done to make this a wonderful place to live. I started at the new mural at SUNY Jamestown Community College, it’s glorious colors and paintings of local scenes calling out to all who pass by.
Take a minute to scan the QR code made of Olean Tile on the lower right corner of the side facing campus to get the artist’s inside story of each side of this beautiful addition to the city. And kids will enjoy the “treasure hunt” link included
On to Lincoln Park, and the wonderful legacy of Jim Snyder’s foresight, the farmers’ market space. When I first heard about it I was dubious about how many would use it, but like Joe Higgins’ Allegany River Valley Trail it has become a vital and important part of the community that everyone enjoys.
The median at the center of North Union Street, the summer plantings by local citizens, the good care by city of Olean workers make it a pleasure to behold. The new terraces outside the Municipal Building and Brothers’ Bistro are inviting and inventive. And the Union Street Santa Claus Lane and Christmas trees once again match the delicacy and charm of those from years ago.
And Olean seems to surpass other small towns with the good food available, a variety of cuisines. The Rafi and McAfee families are especially gifted in offering delicious and unique choices, along with so many other local people who offer congenial surroundings, good food and sometimes music from great local musicians — and there are many of them.
Congratulations go out to all who have worked so hard to make Olean such a great place to live: the mayor and his administration and team, Greater Olean’s many events that lure and delight people, local store owners who have held on as changes have made this such a vital place to live.
The arts, St. Bonaventure University, dance, recreation … this small city is a gem sitting in a beautiful valley along the river. If more people knew about it they would be rushing to move here.
We are fortunate that we already know.
(Marcia M. Kelly and her husband Jack grew up in Olean and maintain a home here while also spending time in New York City.)