Long before the debacle of schooling children during the pandemic, public school education was undergoing a seismic shift from teaching the basics to incorporating the ideals of a progressive and "woke" agenda.

Traditional material such as civics has been replaced with the teachings of a global community where the individualism and values of the American spirit have been tossed. Everyone everywhere is equal — no exceptions. The United States of America has been downgraded.

