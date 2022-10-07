Long before the debacle of schooling children during the pandemic, public school education was undergoing a seismic shift from teaching the basics to incorporating the ideals of a progressive and "woke" agenda.
Traditional material such as civics has been replaced with the teachings of a global community where the individualism and values of the American spirit have been tossed. Everyone everywhere is equal — no exceptions. The United States of America has been downgraded.
The new curriculum is studded with examples of an America labeled as cruel, unfair and threatening to those deemed the underclass: particularly those who are Black, Asian and Hispanic. Not just our forefathers but those of us alive today are to be held responsible.
The money that goes to schools from the state and federal governments comes with a long list of conditions. Remember Michelle Obama's school lunch program? Offer these specific lunches at your public school or forfeit the money that provides for any lunch program.
Private schools are not dependent on public funds — they write their own curricula and teachers are not beholden to unions.
The rejection of traditional values such as responsibility, respect, commitment and appropriate attire have been tossed in favor of letting students express themselves in any way that strikes their fancy on any given day — and woe to the teacher who does not comply. Hence the exodus of many public school teachers to private schools, where the pay is often less but they are not restricted by outlandish new rules and regulations.
Such is the sad story of public education.
Here we have a choice. I am a product of Catholic schools and I have advocated for them since. Yes, you pay a tuition, but your children are steered in a direction that does not impose the new woke, negative view of America.
Our teachers are dedicated to our students. The small classes are geared to academics but also to social norms that respect the traditions and opportunities available to all. Wearing a uniform does not discriminate between students, ensuring that attire is always appropriate. Respect for those in authority is paramount and unruly behavior is not accepted, nor is vulgar language tolerated.
Catholic schools rely on parental involvement — how novel to have parents nowadays actually participating in their children's educations.
Archbishop Walsh Academy offers several payment options with scholarship aid included. There is always a way to afford a choice. If you are displeased or skeptical with what's happening in in the public schools in your area, please consider that there is an option and look into what Walsh has to offer our children.
(Marianne Letro Laine is a 1964 graduate of Archbishop Walsh High School in Olean.)