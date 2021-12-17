The role of local government is to provide critical services that protect our community and foster our well being. This is true with policing, fire protection, economic development and public health.
Often businesses provide the first line of defense in this effort. For example, grocery stores are required to ask for IDs when selling cigarettes or alcohol to protect our youth. These businesses are fined if they do not do so.
And yet when the state asks that businesses protect the public from the scourge of the COVID-19 pandemic, Howard VanRensselaer, chairman of the Cattaraugus County Legislature, not only resists but openly suggests that businesses are free to enforce or not enforce this state edict as they see fit. He also said he will not be enforcing it.
I am currently visiting Santa Fe, New Mexico. Despite being a county that is two times the size of Cattaraugus County, it has roughly the same daily caseload as Cattaraugus County. From the beginning of the pandemic they have suffered less deaths (188) than Cattaraugus County and their current death rate is much lower than ours. In other words , they have experienced half of the impact as our county.
Why? They have been wearing masks due to a state public health declaration since August and have a higher vaccination rate.
Business transpires as normal, it feels safe to browse a book store or visit the grocery as everyone cooperates with the masking requirement.
I am 70 years old with asthma and in Cattaraugus County I fear for my well being. I am only safe if the community collectively acts to protect my and other’s safety. Here, in Santa Fe, I feel more able to move around without worry. This is freedom; a community that collectively cares for one another and acts accordingly.
Good governance requires thoughtful and reasoned leadership to shepherd a community that cares. And yet VanRensselaer has led Cattaraugus County in the opposite direction by resisting reasonable public health standards. In doing so he has put me and others in grave danger.
Too many are still getting sick and too many have already died in Cattaraugus County.
Too many will continue to die because of a lack of leadership and moral courage.
(Mike Blumenthal lives in Allegany.)