I thank the Cattaraugus County Legislature for having the courage to state that they will not use county resources to enforce the governor’s misguided mask mandate.
There are a number of studies from around the world showing that masks have little or no effectiveness against the COVID-19 virus. It takes some time to find them, perhaps because they’re not sensational enough for the headlines, or don’t fit the “narrative.” There are reports of the harmful effects of masks on children, ignored by our government.
If only the people who govern us were more interested in providing facts and information than in fear mongering and arbitrary mandates. How much further along would we be toward widespread natural immunity if the government had concentrated on gathering actual medical evidence, on providing resources to protect the vulnerable, on giving our doctors access to helpful medicines to relieve the symptoms and on shoring up our medical systems?
Instead, they repeat the same baseless storylines, second-guess our own doctors and leave the elderly and ill with few places to go because our hospitals are now understaffed through Gov. Hochul’s get-the-vaccine-or-you’re-fired mandate.
Based on what? When millions of Americans have already had COVID-19 — and survived! — why does the government (and our news sources, sadly) completely ignore natural immunity? I recently heard a Western New York doctor say it was possible that getting the vaccine might reduce the protection gained through natural immunity. Isn’t this worth looking into?
Yet our questions are shut down, even by some of our own neighbors who accuse us of killing people because we don’t wear masks. These masks come in all shapes and sizes and materials, and usually only partially cover the nose and mouth, so how effective do we really think they are? Where are the independent studies that the government used to determine that mask mandates were necessary, and how do those studies stack up against the ones that show masks provide little benefit?
Please do your own research, talk to the doctor of your choice, make your own decisions for you and your family and your business and respect the decisions of others. And please consider: a government that can mandate the wearing of a flimsy cloth covering with questionable effectiveness, and possibly harmful consequences, has the power to inflict many other questionable mandates in the future.
May God grant us all the courage to stand up for what is right.
(Christine Wheeler lives in Franklinville.)