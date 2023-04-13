OLEAN — Libraries across the United States will be celebrating National Library Week April 23-29 with the theme "There's More to the Story."
That seems so appropriate as I think about our own Olean Public Library. We think of libraries, and we think of books — and at the library we can get hard-copy books and ebooks as well as audiobooks. But there is so much more to the story.
Last year 7,370 people attended the 395 programs offered by our library. More than 2,280 children attended the 185 children's programs. Almost 6,000 questions were asked (and answered) at the Reference Desk. More than 128,000 items (books, CDs, DVDs) were checked out. In 2022, the library circulated 17,829 DVDs alone. All free!
There were 5,593 free WiFi sessions last year. No internet at home? It's free at the library. In more than 8,000 sessions, library users saved more than $96,000 by using the library computers for printing photos, applying for jobs, surfing the net or checking their emails.
There were more than 200 meetings held by non-profits in our free conference rooms.
Library users enjoyed craft programs and author visits, yoga and flower arranging, programs about a variety of topics as well as book clubs. Young people had trivia nights and Hide and Go Seek Nights. Teens gather at the library after school in a safe environment. They are involved in STEM projects and recently got a 3D printer. Children gather weekly for story time and Lego Clubs, Pokémon Clubs, games and usually a monthly movie.
Anyone can take advantage of the vast genealogy resources at the library. And there are monthly exhibits in the gallery. And have you checked out all the periodicals?
The Olean Public Library is so much more than some bookshelves. This community resource benefits all ages, all genders, races and religions, and all free for you to take advantage of. The library works very hard to use your tax monies wisely while taking advantage of grants and donations whenever possible.
This is all so that Olean has this vibrant, active, modern library.
Please stop in and thank the staff of the Olean Public Library for all they do. Last year alone they had 80,357 visitors. That's up 15,000 from 2021. That's a lot of people they willingly serve. Support this community resource. Libraries can change lives, and as Albert Einstein once said, "The only thing you absolutely need to know, is the location of the library." Once you learn to use the library, there's no stopping what you can learn.
Happy National Library Week, Olean Public Library. Thank you for all you provide for our area.
(Lanna Waterman is president of the Olean Public Library Board of Trustees.)