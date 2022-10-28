On July 27, Cattaraugus County legislators, in a committee designed to look after what's best for our county and its residents, met to discuss a change in the way legislators would represent the towns, cities and villages.
Several town supervisors and mayors, along with their respective board members, voiced their opinions on the redistricting plan. As we entered the chamber we indirectly found out that the unofficial vote had pretty much already taken place, with 14 of 16 legislators voting for the redistricting change.
I guess that's why I and nearly all the folks speaking out against the proposal didn't get much attention at all. In fact, it seemed as though all but two — maybe three — legislators seemed very unwilling to listen to us. I thought it was very disrespectful and childish.
Legislators Joe Snyder, R-Ischua, and Dave Koch, D-Salamanca, seemed to be more attentive than most regarding the concerns of the town supervisors and representatives who showed up and who were not in favor of the proposal.
By the way, the number of municipal board members, mayors and supervisors present that night to express their opposition to the redistricting plan outnumbered the number of county legislators. A few officials from towns, villages and cities could not attend but sent word that they were not for the plan.
As the supervisor for the town of Portville, I am asking my residents to please express their opposition to the plan. All of your Portville Town Board members voted against it.
Our current district includes Portville (town and village), Ischua, town of Olean, Hinsdale and Humphrey, all municipalities that share similar needs and concerns. Our legislators from our district have worked well together, sharing county updates, grant opportunities and available money for improvements as well as addressing any concerns we may have.
The new proposal would have our local district being served by legislators from the city of Olean. In fact, the city would have nearly two-thirds of the voting population of the new district as it is drawn, and that would pretty much mean that our district representatives would come from the city of Olean.
I have a tremendous amount of respect for the city and what it has done in the last several years, but the city has different needs and concerns than what we do. We are a rural area that has a well-respected farming community and our area requires much different attention than what even a small city requires. I believe we would not get the attention we need from the County Legislature.
Don't let anyone fool you when it might be said that this will "save money" or "we should downsize government." There's no money being saved when other officials will be receiving raises in the next term. Each one of these legislators earns $13,000 each year (maybe $15,000 with benefits). That's roughly only $30,000 annually that might be saved from going from 17 legislators to 15. Again, that's nothing compared to the increase in other salaries.
I'm not against a salary increase but don't use the "savings" as a form of diversion.
Please trust the large majority of your town board representatives, countywide, when they say this is not a good idea.
(Tim Emley is the supervisor of the town of Portville.)