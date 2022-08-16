OLEAN — Common Council can afford a $1.5 million (and we all know it will cost more) splashpad but it rejected the city firefighters' contract because it was too costly? It’s OK to spend taxpayer dollars on entertainment but not saving lives?

Have council members entered burning buildings to search for lives and save valuables? These firemen have. Have they stood outside a fire, watched it flash over and been sure they just watched brothers die inside? These firefighters have.

