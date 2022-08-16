OLEAN — Common Council can afford a $1.5 million (and we all know it will cost more) splashpad but it rejected the city firefighters' contract because it was too costly? It’s OK to spend taxpayer dollars on entertainment but not saving lives?
Have council members entered burning buildings to search for lives and save valuables? These firemen have. Have they stood outside a fire, watched it flash over and been sure they just watched brothers die inside? These firefighters have.
Have they done CPR in a public parking lot on a patient spewing vomit? These firefighters have. Have they fought to save an unconscious infant or a choking child? These firefighters have. Have they knelt on the floor of a room covered in feces or crawling with cockroaches to help a patient? These firefighters have. Have they handled the bodily fluids of those infected with deadly diseases? These firefighters have.
These firefighters council members decided aren’t worth the money have done all of this and more in THIS city. Yet they value a splashpad over them.
The firefighters bring in about $1 million in ambulance revenue every year. Council President John Crawford claims the splashpad will bring in $150,000 every year — not that anyone believes that. Open approximately 90 days a year (because no one will be interested in splashing on rainy or colder days) that would mean 416 visitors every day at the $4 cost Crawford quoted for the Times Herald on Feb. 2. There is no way 416 people will be splashing each day.
I hope they name the pad "Crawford" so, for years to come, as it falls into disrepair like all the other city properties, the people will know who to blame. As it becomes a money pit when taxpayers pay the bond and interest because the revenue doesn’t come through the people will know who to blame.
Perhaps it should also have a plaque with the names of the council members who voted yes to it and no to paying firefighters to remind the city of who valued this unkempt money-eater over the men and women who save lives every day.
(Carolyn Bauer is married to a member of the Olean City Fire Department.)