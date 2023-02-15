Frederick Douglass, born into slavery in 1818, never knew the precise date he was born, but later chose Feb. 14 as his birthdate. All Americans should consider the ideas, life and legacy of the great abolitionist, author and statesman. Douglass' life is a testament to the horrors of America's past, the importance of liberty and the value of freedom of thought.

While enslaved, Douglass secretly learned to read. "Knowledge is the pathway from slavery to freedom," he later said. At the age of 20, Douglass successfully escaped to New York. From that point on, Douglass became a sharp and invaluable critic of the institution of slavery.

