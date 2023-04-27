For many students, a well-designed standardized test is a legitimate way to measure the knowledge and skills a student has learned in a subject area. They're easy and inexpensive to grade and have historically been seen as an objective way to determine eligibility for placement in higher education.
But for certain subjects and for certain students, a single exam is a poor way to quantify what the student has learned. Standardized tests have been shown in many cases to be biased based on race, gender and social status, and in many cases have proven to be poor predictors of future success. Students who might have knowledge but might be poor at taking exams are also at a disadvantage.
So it's only right that the state's educational system move away from tests like Regents exams as an exclusive measurement tool and find supplemental ways to determine whether a student has learned what they were expected to learn. A committee of the state Board of Regents is in the process of preparing recommendations for alternatives.
Portfolios, for example, may include a body of work prepared by the student, including presentations and projects, that doesn't rely on the student being able to answer multiple-choice questions.
Evaluating student mastery through real-world scenarios, community service projects and internships are ways to demonstrate knowledge through observation and completion of tasks.
Some schools evaluate knowledge through "inspections," where educators view a student in the classroom, conduct interviews and review their work. Another possible alternative to end-of-year tests is low-stakes testing, which allows students to demonstrate knowledge throughout the semester while the information is still fresh in their minds.
If any single option or a combination of options can help provide a more accurate evaluation alternative to a single standard exam in a subject, then state leaders are right to try them.
But they need to keep in mind that these solutions may be complex, time-consuming and could come with additional costs to taxpayers.
Standardized tests already have their own general evaluation procedures. Each new alternative evaluation will have to have its own set of metrics for evaluating a student's work.
Students who learn trades are regularly evaluated by a combination of tests, portfolios and hands-on experience, so the approach is not totally foreign to the state education system. But it will take work.
How, for example, will evaluators objectively and uniformly evaluate mastery of a subject throughout the state education system of a student's project or performance at an internship? Teachers will have to be trained not only in the new evaluation measurement tools, but perhaps will have to alter their teaching approach to those tools.
Some alternative evaluation measures will take more time to grade than a standardized test. Do teachers have the time in their end-of-year or end-of-semester schedules for the extra work? Another consideration:
Will alternative evaluations be accepted by institutions of higher education?
These are some of the factors the state will have to address as they move to institute this long-overdue overhaul of evaluation standards.
The effort will, in the end, be worth it. But it won't be simple, quick or cheap.
— The Daily Gazette, Schenectady via TNS