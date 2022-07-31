In his article, “Despite Opposition, County Legislature Redistricting Passes,” Rick Miller failed to mention the multiple community members who spoke in favor of the redistricting plan at the July 27 public hearing. I was one of those community members.

I support the redistricting plan for many reasons. Yes, I support decreasing the number of legislators from 17 to 15. Smaller government is better government. But there are other reasons. If the districts are not redrawn then, due to population changes, the legislature would be obligated to implement “weighted voting.” This means that the vote of some legislators (and thus the constituents they represent) would count as less than 1.

