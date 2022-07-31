In his article, “Despite Opposition, County Legislature Redistricting Passes,” Rick Miller failed to mention the multiple community members who spoke in favor of the redistricting plan at the July 27 public hearing. I was one of those community members.
I support the redistricting plan for many reasons. Yes, I support decreasing the number of legislators from 17 to 15. Smaller government is better government. But there are other reasons. If the districts are not redrawn then, due to population changes, the legislature would be obligated to implement “weighted voting.” This means that the vote of some legislators (and thus the constituents they represent) would count as less than 1.
In addition, the redistricting plan increases access for many towns. For example, I live in District 2. Currently, District 2 has four towns and is represented by two legislators. In the redistricting plan, the number of towns in District 2 will increase, but so too will the number of legislators who represent the district. This improves access not just to the legislators, but to the committee process itself. It is a good thing.
Most importantly, passing the redistricting plan last week guarantees that the proposal will appear on the November 2022 ballot for the people to vote on. Had the redistricting plan not been passed, there would be no ballot opportunity for the people, and the weighted voting within currently defined districts would be implemented.
Passing the resolution gives the final say to the people. This is a good thing.