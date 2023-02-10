A bottle bill expansion makes sense, but our waste crisis is bigger than that.

New Yorkers are keen on proposals to expand the state’s Returnable Container Act, a Siena poll has found. That’s good to hear, because the bottle bill expansion’s a sensible idea — but it’s not a cure-all, and we’re overdue for some tough conversations about the amount of stuff we buy and throw away.

