When so-called reality shows first came to the screen, I told myself I’d never watch people expressing fake emotions for cameras. As talent platforms like “American Idol” showed up, my stand was, nope. Not watching producers dress somebody up to pretend they’re superstars when some haven’t performed before an audience, let alone millions.
So much for resolve. Sometimes you give in when a contestant is familiar. When my husband was teaching at night, I finally tuned into “Idol” to watch the journey of a performer from Toledo. She placed second or third.
Soon, I was watching from audition to finale. My first full year was when this tall kid from Georgia had a big, booming voice and a young lady, also still a teenager, gave him a run for his money. Scotty McCreery won, and Lauren Alaina placed second. Both are big name country stars now, and Alaina has starred in Hallmark movies. It was fun watching them grow from eager kids to modern-day performers.
Like many, I liked the concept of “The Voice.” The famous coaches can’t see the singers until they choose them just on the basis of their voice. Occasionally, the home audience also gets a chance to just listen. It can be a surprise to see the person the music is coming out of, like when we picture a radio personality then one day discover they look nothing like we expected.
Some contestants are surprising. This time, there’s a young lady who is deaf. Hearing aids help, she says, but she basically can’t hear the way others do. She sure can sing! She learned when her drummer dad noticed how she responded to vibrations and the beat. She’s an amazing performer.
I’ve never seen some of the classic reality shows. “Desperate Housewives?” Never, though many seem to know all the players. Haven’t seen “Survivor,” though I recall a time everyone was talking about it and in suspense over the coming week. I don’t know why, but I just never got into it.
“The Bachelor” was an entertaining past-time for a while, especially the year they had their first farmer bachelor from Iowa. He went all Hollywood after it was over and didn’t keep the woman he proposed to. In my book, it was back to fake emotions and performing to the cameras.
There must be something about these shows involving farm guys, though. After all, I was married to one for 41 years and spent most of a lifetime around agriculture and those who worked the land. A while back, I got caught up in a show called, “Joe Millionaire” the season they had two bachelors. One was a wealthy farmer, the other a construction worker. The women didn’t know which was rich. It was fun watching them try to figure it out and see if they really liked the guys or just the quest for the money.
With streaming, you can find some interesting stuff, too. While exploring recently, I discovered, “Farmer Wants a Wife.” Actress/singer Jennifer Nettles is the host. Four farmer/ranchers each met eight women at a mixer, then narrowed the pool to five each who would visit their farms for up to six weeks. (The women bunk in the actual house; the guys in a camper).
Unlike “Bachelor,” these guys are often reserved, down-home country — shy. There isn’t the constant barrage of scenes of one fellow kissing 20 girls, for instance. In fact, one show is titled, “Why Won’t He Kiss Me?” when one eager gal wants to get things rolling before he’s ready.
It’s been kind of fun for me to watch as the young men try to determine which of the young women might fit into their rural lifestyles. Dates include a rodeo and a barn dance, country fun. Day work is real. Most of the women are city girls but a few beginning to see benefits to a less citified existence.
I laughed when one watched others tagging and vaccinating livestock. I don’t think she noticed the camera when she said, “I hope they don’t do stuff like this every day.” Uh. It’s a farm! The same girl screamed when she noticed a little, let’s say “poo,” on her finger, then promptly threw up. I was thinking, “This one will never make it.” But wait a minute. It’s TV. The latest episode found the farm fellow choosing her for the final date — one last get-together before narrowing selections to one woman each. Or maybe not finding a compatible match.
I don’t know how real reality TV is, but I keep tuning in. I want to see if the guys will really find someone to work beside them in their world — or one who’ll likely try to convince him to leave farm life behind. Either way, I get to leave my own reality for a little while and peek into other people’s lives.
(Contact contributor Deb Wuethrich at deborahmarcein@gmail.com)