I am writing today to implore residents of the city of Olean to contact their alderman about the 2023-24 budget proposal and the 6% tax increase on property taxes. This spending plan would need our Common Council to override the state mandated property tax cap, then we would also be faced with water and sewer rates to rise by an additional 2%.

Although I have to give it to our local unions that were able to negotiate an increased payroll by about 10%, and retirement packages went up between 8% and 15%, this isn’t true for all of our residents. Even then, with these proposed hikes in taxes, you really are not getting your full wage increase, as our local government might have said yes to the contracts, but now they are going to shove their hands in your pockets to help pay for it.

