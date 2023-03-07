I am writing today to implore residents of the city of Olean to contact their alderman about the 2023-24 budget proposal and the 6% tax increase on property taxes. This spending plan would need our Common Council to override the state mandated property tax cap, then we would also be faced with water and sewer rates to rise by an additional 2%.
Although I have to give it to our local unions that were able to negotiate an increased payroll by about 10%, and retirement packages went up between 8% and 15%, this isn’t true for all of our residents. Even then, with these proposed hikes in taxes, you really are not getting your full wage increase, as our local government might have said yes to the contracts, but now they are going to shove their hands in your pockets to help pay for it.
Since I’ll be lucky to get a little over a 2% annual raise, I’m in the hole if this is approved by the council, and I’m sure this is a true statement for most residents.
I could write an entire article on, from my perspective, why adding four new positions to generate revenue or complete projects is not going to work. I don’t believe we are looking at the complete cost of adding positions.
Take the full-time parking enforcement officer. We need that person to generate around $80,000. My question is, does this figure also cover the annual salary of this person, plus the additional cost of benefits such as health and retirement?
We can all agree that our federal government made decisions during and after the pandemic that have placed high costs on all of us. Our dollar goes shorter and shorter.
I personally am hoping 2024 begins to change all that. However, I believe our local government should not add to this problem. There has to be other cuts we can make. Like a business, we should be looking at what programs or positions are not giving us a return on investment and cutting.
We should all be contacting our local alderman and the Common Council president and letting them know inflation is bad enough, we don’t need to be taxed higher as well. You can not tax yourself into prosperity, especially when our population and job opportunities dwindle each year.
I should correct that and say career opportunities — minimum-wage jobs cannot support a comfortable lifestyle.
And I would dare say anyone on the local ballot who ran on the conservative ticket, and who votes for this proposed increase in city taxing and spending, should be voted out of office.
I can say I personally will do my best to be vocal. In our small city every vote counts.
(Pat Morgan lives in Olean.)