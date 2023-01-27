As I work through these months of losing my husband, Jim, I want to formally thank the entire team at HomeCare & Hospice, along with several individuals who made his final journey as peaceful and comfortable as possible.
I never had any anxieties of how hospice could assist him and me as he left me, our family and friends. I knew very well how much aid HomeCare & Hospice would give us. And true to form, having Jim on hospice at the very beginning of this goodbye was (and always is) the right thing to do. I am sad for those who wait too long to take advantage of the experience, expertise and support I knew we would receive and benefit from, having been HomeCare & Hospice's first nurse coordinator 30 years ago.
Our nurses were my colleagues and my support. Their kindness and knowledge helped me bridge my head and heart when neither could see clearly. Dr. Gilbert Witte, always willing to step in and take calls at the end — I am forever grateful for his medical guidance and friendship of more than 40 years. As was Jim.
The schedulers and my volunteer coordinator were wonderful for every willingness to get messages to where they needed to be. All team members, including the social workers, did their absolute best to help in any way they could.
Which leads me to the special gift of our aide. To have our very first and only aide from hospice be a perfect match of empathy, professionalism and experience was quite simply a miracle find for us. She was someone whom I could rely on to assist me in the hours of caregiving she gave Jim. I could continue to work at SUNY Jamestown Community College when I could and know that our special aide was meeting his care needs expertly.
High praise coming from someone who has worked in nursing and leadership in higher education for 44 and 30 years, respectively. Never one mistake, or missed element of care, anticipating every physical need he had during the time she spent with us was, again, a miracle. And to be with us in his final hours and days made him feel so special. And he grew so fond of her as well.
It has taken me this six-month period, as expected, to come out of the shadows of fresh grief and acknowledge all my very special hospice team friends this time, how much you did for us and how much you all meant to me and my Jim.
I wish to thank every member of HomeCare & Hospice, and continued success for all your futures in the vital work you do.