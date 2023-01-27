As I work through these months of losing my husband, Jim, I want to formally thank the entire team at HomeCare & Hospice, along with several individuals who made his final journey as peaceful and comfortable as possible.

I never had any anxieties of how hospice could assist him and me as he left me, our family and friends. I knew very well how much aid HomeCare & Hospice would give us. And true to form, having Jim on hospice at the very beginning of this goodbye was (and always is) the right thing to do. I am sad for those who wait too long to take advantage of the experience, expertise and support I knew we would receive and benefit from, having been HomeCare & Hospice's first nurse coordinator 30 years ago.

