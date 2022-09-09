Trudy Rubin

PHILADELPHIA (TNS) — When it comes to Queen Elizabeth II, it is the marmalade sandwich I will always remember.

For those who never saw the video she made with an animated Paddington Bear that was released during her Platinum Jubilee in June, now is the time to watch it on YouTube. Watching Paddington tip his hat and thank the queen “for everything” (after she has just pulled a marmalade sandwich from her purse to show him) was incredibly touching.

