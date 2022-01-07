In October, I attended a town hall held by state Sen. George Borrello in Cuba. I asked a question in which I pointed out that the United States was founded on white supremacy, colonization, imperialism and genocide.
In response, Borrello claimed this was a lie and that I was promoting a “hateful and disingenuous narrative.” Although I took exception to my senator characterizing me as a liar for asserting the reality of our national history, it is vital to analyze how this local incident connects to debates across the country about the legitimacy of recognizing the consequences of white supremacy upon American history.
We are in the midst of difficult and contentious times with some of the most polarizing issues surrounding the impact and meaning of race. Responses like Borrello’s occur all over the country leading to what some mistakenly call “critical race theory” being banned from K-12 schools, although it has actually never been formally taught on those grade levels; teacher firings; and rampant voter suppression targeting people of color because the Supreme Court determined racism is no longer a factor in manipulating the electorate (Shelby v. Holder).
The following are my responses to some of the misconceptions expressed by Borrello, which are sadly widespread.
1. The senator stated this nation was founded by people escaping tyranny. History teaches us something very different. The Pilgrims already found a remarkable degree of religious freedom during the decade they lived and worked in Holland. Edward Winslow, a well-known Pilgrim leader, expressed that they enjoyed “much peace and liberty” there. The group’s decision to establish a colony stemmed from the desire to make money and to convert Native peoples to Christianity and a Eurocentric worldview.
2. Borrello stated the system established was based upon “one person, one vote.” History teaches us something very different. Here are just a few examples:
• 1776: The right to vote was limited to property owners, exclusively white males over the age of 21. Property ownership was not removed as a restriction until 1856, when all free white men gained that right. The Constitutional Rights Foundation estimates only ten to twenty percent of the early US population could vote.
• 1870: The 15th Amendment passed, technically removing racial voting barriers. However, voter suppression laws, extreme violence and intimidation tactics still prevented almost all men of color in the South from voting.
• 1882, 1922: People of Chinese and Japanese descent were prevented from participating in the naturalization process, thereby denying them the vote. They were not granted the vote until 1952.
• 1922: Women were finally given the vote, almost 144 years after the nation’s founding.
• 1947: Indigenous people desiring to vote were granted that right.
• 1971: 26th Amendment passed, giving 18- to 20-year-olds voting rights.
• Voter suppression is still present today, particularly against communities of color. The Voting Rights Alliance outlines 61 voter suppression tactics still in use.
• Residents of the five current U.S. colonies and Washington, D.C. are still restricted from voting for representation federally.
We still do not have a nation based upon the principle of “one person, one vote.”
3. The senator stated it is a “lie” to say that what is the U.S. today is fundamentally racist. History teaches us something very different:
• 1492: Estimates show 5 to 15 million Indigenous people lived on land now known as North America. By the end of the 1800s, there were fewer than 238,000. The Doctrine of Discovery gave imperialist colonizers authority to root out and destroy Native people by acts of annihilation, erasure, and removal; by kidnapping and murdering Native children in residential boarding schools; and by other acts of sheer genocide. The doctrine is still used to oppress Native communities and keep them from their lands (Sherrill vs Oneida Indian Nation, 2005).
• 1788: The Three Fifths Clause in Article One, Section Two of the Constitution defined non-free individuals (most enslaved Black people) as less than fully human.
• The brutality of chattel slavery showed how fundamentally racist our nation was from its inception. Forty-one of 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence owned slaves, as did eight of our first 12 presidents. All of our systems: education, healthcare, social services, the criminal “justice” and carceral systems were designed to oppressively, unequally and inequitably uphold white supremacy, privilege and rights and to hold down people of color.
• Our carceral system, which disproportionately keeps poor white and people of color incarcerated because of the cash bail and overburdened, ineffective public defense systems, is riddled with sentencing and incarceration disparities in which people of color still serve longer sentences than white people found guilty of the same crimes.
These historical facts are more pervasive than what the senator characterized as mere “issues and dark spots.” They are longstanding, deeply embedded and skillfully orchestrated efforts to uphold white supremacy and to oppress all others. What I’ve learned from a serious study of US history compels me to ask one more question:
Who among us is promoting an inaccurate, hateful and disingenuous narrative?
(Suzanne Flierl Krull lives in Cuba, where she is co-founder and executive director of the Cuba Cultural Center.)