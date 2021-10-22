The news of the death of Colin Powell from COVID-19 complications had hardly been released before anti-vaccination vultures tried to claim it as evidence that vaccines don't work.
Rather than honor a patriot who broke ground as the first Black chairman in the Joint Chiefs of Staff and secretary of state for the U.S., some chose to disrespect a lifetime of sacrifice and service to make flimsy arguments to support their political talking points.
It's true that Powell, 84, was fully vaccinated. It's also true that he was immunocompromised. Powell's age put him at high risk of severe infection from COVID-19 and he suffered from Parkinson's disease. He'd been treated for multiple myeloma, too, in recent years — the blood cancer both impairs the body's ability to fight infections and respond well to vaccines.
So a vaccination wasn't enough to fully protect a man with all those health problems. Maybe it would have prevented the disease in the person from whom Powell caught it. Maybe he'd still be alive if that someone cared enough about the world around him to make the very small effort needed to help stop the disease.
Vaccinations protect recipients against COVID-19 and protect society's most vulnerable citizens by reducing the potential spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the airborne infectious disease. Dr. Rutul Dalal of UPMC and Dr. David Pugliese of Geisinger each said the death Powell reinforces the need for those eligible to become vaccinated. His death, they said, is not evidence that the vaccines don't work.
"Love thy neighbor," said Dalal, medical director, Infectious Diseases, UPMC in North Central Pennsylvania "This is very important. We don't know who among us is immunosuppressed and we should be protective of them."
Pugliese said, "In medicine and in life there's always going to be an anecdote or a case that would suggest things aren't working perfectly. If you look at his case and say that's the reason why you shouldn't get (vaccinated), then 95% of people who save themselves from the hospital or ventilators would not have been protected," Pugliese said.
According to the American Medical Association, as many as 6 million U.S. adults are immunocompromised. That might very well include someone important to any one of us. Isn't protecting them important?
The death of Gen. Colin Powell is not an argument that vaccines do not work. It's an argument that not enough of us care about the society in which we live.
— The Daily Star, Oneonta/TNS