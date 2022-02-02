ALBANY (TNS) — A few days ago, we witnessed the latest episode of a long-running series we could call “Parents Behaving Badly.”
After a state Supreme Court justice declared the state mask requirement unconstitutional, a few parents reacted by harassing teachers and administrators who were continuing, under instruction from the state Department of Education, to enforce mask requirements for children. (An appeals court quickly restored the rule.)
The parents were dopes, of course. We can agree, I hope, that abusing teachers is beyond the pale and a terrible example for watching children about the importance of decency and civility.
But a few louts shouldn’t obscure the concerns more responsible parents have about the costs imposed on kids by the coronavirus pandemic and efforts to combat it. In the conversations I have with fellow parents at soccer games, birthday parties and other events, exasperation with at least some of what children are experiencing is nearly universal.
The concern is based, at least in part, on the justifiable feeling that kids are bearing a heavier burden under pandemic restrictions than adults.
Consider, if you will, the silent lunch phenomenon. At many schools, lunch is the only time in the day when children are allowed to take off their masks. As a result, some schools forbid students from talking as they eat at their socially distanced desks. In some classrooms, a TV blares to keep kids occupied.
OK, kids like watching TV. But you probably remember lunch as a time of release and socialization, and you may wonder about the impact of those silent lunches. From this grown-up’s perspective, they seem terribly depressing.
And compare those scenes to what you’d find in any bar or restaurant, where, under New York state guidelines, unmasked adults can eat, drink and be merry once they’re seated, regardless of vaccination status. Children are living under one very strict set of rules, despite being at far less risk from the virus, while adults mostly go about their lives.
That isn’t the only blatant discrepancy. Many schools, for another example, require children to mask up even when outside for recess. But turn on your TV and you can find 70,000 mostly unmasked adults jammed into a football stadium, hugging and screaming at the top of their lungs.
Does that seem fair? Does the discrepancy make any sense at all?
I don’t want to dive too deeply into whether school mask mandates, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have a tangible effect on the spread of the virus or offer meaningful benefits to vaccinated teachers. But it’s worth noting that there are ongoing debates on the topic and that the CDC’s view is not universal.
The World Health Organization advises that children under 5 “should not be required to wear masks,” says masking mandates for older children should be weighed against the “potential impact of wearing a mask on learning and psychosocial development,” and explicitly recommends against having children wear masks during physical activities, including time on the playground.
The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, meanwhile, does not recommend the use of face masks for children in primary schools, which helps to explain why such requirements have been less common in countries across the pond, even in countries that have otherwise enacted tough steps to contain the virus.
But let’s put mask requirements aside to consider the broader impact of the pandemic on children. If many parents are worried it will have lasting consequences, well, they probably should be.
Last month, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murphy issued a 53-page report intended as an urgent call to action for a national emergency of mental health issues among children. Youth psychological stress, the report notes, has spiked, with one-third of high schoolers now reporting persistent sadness or hopelessness.
Even more alarming is that emergency room visits in early 2021 for suspected suicide attempts rose by 51 percent among adolescent girls compared to the same period in 2019. Other statistics in the report likewise suggest that many of our kids are in trouble.
”The pandemic era’s unfathomable number of deaths, pervasive sense of fear, economic instability and forced physical distancing from loved ones, friends and communities have exacerbated the unprecedented stresses young people already faced,” Murphy wrote. “It would be a tragedy if we beat back one public health crisis only to allow another to grow in its place.”
It certainly would. But tellingly, Murphy’s alarm received little media or political attention. Nor did the report lead to reconsideration of sad spectacles such as those silent lunches or serious thinking about the costs for children who never see their teachers and classmates smile.
Most children who contract COVID-19 recover quickly, thank goodness. But we should worry that the pandemic is nevertheless causing many of our children lasting harm.
(Chris Churchill is a columnist for the Times Union of Albany.)