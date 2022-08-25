It blows my mind that after all we've been through we are mere months away from another monster election cycle. It seems like just yesterday I was inundated with conspiracy theories from all over. I have to say, while I can't speak for the entire nation, I can speak for our little town and let's try to be better this year.
I know these issues bring up deeply ingrained feelings that you take pride in and would defend to your death. But the thing is, we aren't fighting to the death. We are trying to build a better society.