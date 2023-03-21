ALBANY (TNS) — I’m a fan of the Boston Celtics, which means, among other things, that I’m not especially inclined to give owners of New York basketball teams the benefit of the doubt. But even if I were a Knicks fan, God forbid, I couldn’t justify the tax break enjoyed by James Dolan and Madison Square Garden.
Get this: The arena does not pay New York City property taxes and hasn’t in four decades. The benefit is worth about $43 million annually and has no scheduled end.
When the perk was given by the state in 1982, the supposed justification was that Dolan, who also owns the New York Rangers, might just take his ball, puck and arena and go to Secaucus or Nashville or some other place willing to shower him with money.
That made little sense then, and it makes less sense now.
Newsflash: The Knicks, Rangers and Madison Square Garden are not going to disappear, even if Dolan is forced to pay the taxes that every other New Yorker pays.
“Nobody can say that it’s fair or reasonable that he’s had an abatement for 40 years,” said state Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal, who introduced legislation that would strip Madison Square Garden of a benefit he says is “without any rationale.”
The good news here is that Hoylman-Sigal’s proposal, a budget resolution, passed in the Senate. The bad news is that stripping Dolan of the benediction remains unlikely for reasons that are depressingly familiar to anyone who knows how Albany really works.
“They have some really good lobbyists up here,” Hoylman-Sigal said. “He raises a lot of money for people.”
Dolan raises a lot of money for Gov. Kathy Hochul, in particular. As The City reported, Dolan’s family gave $258,600 to support Hochul’s recent reelection campaign. Hochul’s predecessor, Andrew M. Cuomo, received more than $550,000 in campaign contributions over the years from Cablevision, Dolan’s now-defunct company.
So it was little surprise when Hochul, in a recent interview with a New York City television station, seemed to suggest she wouldn’t go along with scrapping a tax break enjoyed by no other privately owned sporting venue in New York.
“This is an important asset and it’s part of our identity, people love going there,” the governor said. “I want to make sure that they go forth for many years to come.”
What? Does Hochul believe that Madison Square Garden would shutter its doors without the tax break? Somebody should tell her that the arena hosts dozens of events every month, and Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. recently reported revenues of $642.2 million over a three-month span.
The company can clearly pay its bloody property taxes. And the only logical explanation for the tax break is that Hochul and other politicians simply have no interest in making such a generous campaign benefactor pay what every other poor sap pays.
It’s egregious and appalling and ... well, insert the choice adjective of your choice. It’s also one more reason to believe New York’s state government is rotten to its disgusting core.
There is a side issue worth mentioning. You see, some critics note that Hoylman-Sigal is among the elected officials battling with Dolan over facial recognition technology, which the billionaire uses to keep attorneys who have sued him out of Madison Square Garden events. They say getting rid of the tax break is really about punishing the owner for behavior that some find creepy, if not dystopian.
I’m not arguing that retribution should dictate government policy, and Hoylman-Sigal denies it is. But consider that when Dolan defends keeping his supposed enemies out of the arena, he stresses that Madison Square Garden is private property. His property. He gets to decide who gets into the building and who doesn’t.
“If you’re being sued, you don’t have to welcome the person into your home,” Dolan said in an interview with Fox 5 in New York City, later adding that “ Madison Square Garden is not a governmental entity ... This is just about owning property. A bakery, a restaurant, you get to say who you serve for whatever reason.”
That isn’t exactly accurate, as anyone familiar with civil rights laws will know. Leaving that aside, Dolan shouldn’t be allowed to have it both ways. If he wants to benefit from taxpayer largesse, the very least he can do is allow the public into the building without excluding whoever happens to be on his blacklist.
But if he wants Madison Square Garden to be like his “home” or his personal fiefdom, he should pay property taxes. Just like any other homeowner.