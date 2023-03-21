ALBANY (TNS) — I’m a fan of the Boston Celtics, which means, among other things, that I’m not especially inclined to give owners of New York basketball teams the benefit of the doubt. But even if I were a Knicks fan, God forbid, I couldn’t justify the tax break enjoyed by James Dolan and Madison Square Garden.

Get this: The arena does not pay New York City property taxes and hasn’t in four decades. The benefit is worth about $43 million annually and has no scheduled end.

