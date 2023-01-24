Sunday was the 30th and final day for the state Senate to either confirm or reject Gov. Kathy Hochul’s nomination of Hector LaSalle to be the chief judge of the Court of Appeals, the top judicial tribunal in New York State. The chamber has done neither and thereby broken the law.

Under the state Constitution and state law, the Senate must vote and while last week’s Senate Judiciary Committee 10-9 tally against LaSalle can inform the full Senate of the sentiments of the panel, all 63 senators comprise the body, not a committee.

