March 1 was the deadline for low-income seniors to apply for a property tax break of up to 50% from their towns. The senior citizen exemption isn’t new. Nor are the requirements that seniors prove their incomes every year by baring their financial lives to the town assessor.
It's all so confusing — most people don’t even know the senior exemption for those whose incomes are $37,400 a year exists, and almost no one understands how to qualify, how often to apply or that it is not Enhanced STAR.
Enhanced STAR is the school property tax break for seniors that people only have to apply for once. Income limits are higher — roughly $90,000 — and you only have to show a federal tax form to qualify.
Basic STAR covers anyone with income under $500,000. It exempts taxes on the first $30,000 of your home’s assessed value. If you bought your house before 2015, STAR gets taken off your tax bill. You get a credit on your income taxes if you bought your house after 2015, or make more than $250,000 a year, or choose this option.
And then there are separate exemptions for senior citizens, veterans, clergy, farmers and people with disabilities, all with different qualifications and applications. All these programs are part of New York’s complicated attempt to lower taxes — without actually lowering taxes.
The pandemic threw an extra wrench into the low-income senior exemption. To avoid lines at the town hall, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order telling towns to carry over their exemptions from the year before. Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a new order in December making it optional for towns to keep the old exemptions or make seniors reapply.
It’s tempting to scrap all of these property tax exemptions and start over. That would be politically difficult. After all, New Yorkers really do need help paying high property taxes. The senior exemption keeps low-income older people in their homes. Without it, some would default on their property taxes.
But the ridiculous complexity of these programs suggests there has to be a better way.
Albany could simplify the rules. The state could provide navigators to help senior citizens gather the documents they need and fill out the applications. Town assessment departments could hire more people temporarily to handle the applications.
Of course, if towns and school districts spent less, they could tax less. That’s a solution everyone in government says they want … someday.
