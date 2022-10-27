You don’t have to like Wall Street to be worried that New York’s leadership as the global finance capital is in long-term jeopardy. The high-paying jobs that finance generous city and state governments have shifted elsewhere over the years, a trend that, if it continues, will put public budgets here in a tightening vise.

So says state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli in his annual report on the city’s securities industry. Profits in the first half of 2022 were down sharply from a near-record 2021, the result mainly of rough markets and Fed rate hikes. More worrisome are bigger-picture trends: While the industry’s employment is up so far in 2022, the city’s share of total U.S.finance jobs has dropped from 33% in 1990 to just 17.6% today.

