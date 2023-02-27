ALBANY (TNS) — David Soares and I have had our differences and disagreements over the years, but I would certainly acknowledge that he's worth hearing on the topic of crime and punishment.
Soares has been the district attorney in Albany County since 2005. He's seen much, including the recent spike in violent crime afflicting (mostly) Albany's poorest neighborhoods. Agree with him or not, Soares has experience and knowledge that few others have.
So why don't lawmakers at the Capitol want to hear what he has to say?
Soares was set to talk to state legislators at a recent joint public hearing on criminal justice data. A loud opponent of recent bail changes, in particular, he was supposed to speak on behalf of the District Attorneys Association of the State of New York after the group repeatedly requested to be included. The day before the Feb. 20 hearing, he had his remarks ready to go.
But Morgan Bitton, the group's executive director, told me she received a call at about 10 p.m. Feb. 19 from a Senate attorney who noted that Soares has been extremely critical of the Legislature's criminal justice reforms and requested that the organization send a different representative to speak.
Bitton says she expressed her unhappiness with the request but DAASNY decided early the next morning to send Tony Jordan, the group's president and the district attorney in rural Washington County. Jordan submitted Soares' words as written testimony to lawmakers before delivering remarks that combined some of Soares' intended commentary with his own.
Jordan told me that his testimony, which was politely critical of bail reform, went reasonably well given the short notice and that he was generally pleased by the discussion that followed. But he admitted his words lacked the pop Soares would have delivered — and that, he believes, was the reason Democratic lawmakers wanted Soares replaced.
It is one thing, after all, for progressive legislators to hear criticism of their policies from a rural Republican. Expected words from political opponents are easy to dismiss.
It is quite another thing for progressive legislators to hear their policies blasted by a fellow Democrat who represents a diverse and largely urban county where violent crime imposes frequent and horrifying tragedies. In fact, the Cape Verde-born Soares intended to tell lawmakers that their policies, in his words, "have had their most devastating impact on Black and brown communities."
Was that too painful for lawmakers to hear?
No, said Mike Murphy, spokesman for Senate Democrats, who disputed that Soares was rejected as a speaker.
"There is absolutely no truth to this claim," Murphy said in a statement. "We invited the District Attorneys Association of New York and they sent their current president, who testified at this hearing. We also accepted written testimony from Mr. Soares. It is disturbing that those who are charged with protecting the public are so willing to distort the truth for political purposes."
I suppose it's possible this is all a big misunderstanding and the strange late-night call to Bitton was simply misconstrued. As Murphy also mentioned, much of the testimony delivered at the hearing was critical of bail reform and other recent policy changes, so it wasn't as though lawmakers sought to silence all dissent.
But the criticism came from expected sources, including police groups, that aren't typically aligned with Senate Democrats. Meanwhile, the reaction to Soares' words made it clear that he was under the skin of lawmakers — even when he wasn't physically present.
"The testimony as written is rather offensive, it's pejorative and it's condescending," said Sen. Jamaal Bailey, a Democrat from the Bronx who presided over the hearing and castigated Soares for language he considered sarcastic and adversarial.
What irked Bailey? Likely, it was sentences in which Soares said pretending that "the immobilization of criminals isn't a critical part of public safety is akin to pretending the Earth is flat" and accused legislators of being deceived by their own echo chamber.
"I'm curious about how testimony like this even gets in front of us at a public hearing," Bailey said, making it sound as though Albany County's district attorney had submitted photocopies from a lewd magazine.
Sen. Zellnor Myrie, Democrat from Brooklyn, also upbraided Soares' testimony, calling out what he described as "non-factual, political, exaggerated phrases." Because if there's one thing we know, it's that politics, exaggeration and sarcasm are unwelcome in a Legislature committed only to earnest sincerity.
Right? Yeah, sure.
To listen to Myrie, Bailey and others, it was clear they were pleased Soares wasn't in the room to deliver his criticisms, whether or not they had actually sought to block him. His words would have been too challenging, too difficult, too uncomfortable. It was easier that he stay away.
And that's why he should have been there.
(c)2023 the Times Union (Albany, N.Y.)
Visit the Times Union (Albany, N.Y.) at www.timesunion.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.