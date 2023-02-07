ALBANY (TNS) — There’s a push in New York and across the country to raise the minimum wage for restaurant workers who receive tips as part of their compensation.

The minimum wage for untipped workers in the state outside of the New York City metro area went up at the end of last year to $14.20 per hour; for tipped workers including restaurant servers, bartenders, etc., the cash wage is $9.45 hourly, with the employer allowed to claim a portion of the employee’s tips to make up the $4.75 difference and bring the guaranteed minimum wage to $14.20. (The employee keeps the rest of their tips.)

