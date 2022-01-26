ALBANY (TNS) — For years, New Yorkers could count on Andrew Cuomo having more campaign cash than any politician in the state.
That was one of the defining features of our politics, a symbol of the former governor’s iron grip on power and his ability to milk money from the rich and powerful. But there’s been a change.
Newly available records show that Gov. Kathy Hochul’s record-breaking fundraising blitz has resulted in a $21.6 million war chest, topping the $16.4 million that Cuomo still has on hand. Given how Cuomo remains a threat to run again despite his stunning fall from power, that is no small thing — as Hochul is clearly aware.
”I had to raise the money to show that this $18 million, which was viewed as the biggest threat against me, that I could beat that,” Hochul said last week during a visit to the Times Union, referring to the amount Cuomo previously had in his campaign kitty.
Wait, does Hochul expect Cuomo to get back in the race?
”I don’t have any reason to think yes or no,” she answered, before adding that she felt pressure to appear strong and formidable, given her disadvantages that include, she said, relatively low statewide name recognition and a hometown that’s distant from Manhattan.
”It’s a horse race, and people are looking at me like, “Does she have what it takes?’ “ the Buffalo native said. “Literally, I’ve been written off from the very beginning, and I had a lot to prove ... I need to have the resources to go the distance.”
I’m not sure many people have been discounting Hochul’s chances. Since Cuomo stepped down, she’s been the clear favorite to win in November, even if Attorney General Letitia James had stayed in the Democratic primary race.
It is true, though, that candidates are often in a no-win position. If they raise wads of money, critics justifiably say they’re participating in a grubby, corrupt system. But if they fail to raise an impressive amount, those same critics question whether they’re viable.
Hochul said she had another reason to demonstrate fundraising prowess: Her gender.
”There’s never been a woman sitting in my seat,” she said. “No woman ever gave a budget address, and no woman ever gave a State of the State address. And I know that there are certainly high expectations on me. The people who want and expect me to succeed are with me, but there are plenty of others who expect me to fail, because women are not usually in executive positions.”
There’s little that’s unusual, though, about the path Hochul is following to generate gobs of campaign money.
Hochul to a great extent has relied on lobbyists to raise funding that, as both the New York Times and the Buffalo News have found, is coming mostly from the state’s rich and powerful. Same as it ever was, in other words.
And while Hochul promises the money and who’s giving it won’t impact the decisions she makes as governor, history has shown us that’s rarely the case. If nothing else, donations almost always equal access, and access allows the wealthy to make their case in ways that few other New Yorkers can.
Maybe we can’t blame Hochul for working the levers and using the power of incumbency to her advantage, at least until she’s had time to improve the system. But we should understand how money warps our elections and ultimately steals decisions from the electorate.
For example, I’ve had potential Republican candidates tell me Cuomo’s massive financial advantage was the greatest factor dissuading them from taking him on. It meant they would have no chance to fend off his inevitable attacks or reach voters with a message for change.
A similar dynamic may be underway this year. U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the presumptive Republican nominee, has less than a quarter of Hochul’s money on hand, while former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, another Republican in the race, has just $1.3 million to spend.
But Hochul suggested the GOP could be upbeat about its chances. Pointing to the election of Republican Glenn Youngkin in the Virginia governor’s race and factors including rising grocery prices and Joe Biden’s flagging poll numbers, Hochul said Democrats are facing a red wave likely to wash over even the bluest of states.
”No one should take for granted that this state will stay in Democratic hands,” the governor said.
(Chris Churchill is a columnist for the Times Union of Albany.)