Article 6 Clause 3 of the U.S. Constitution states: “no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States.”
Under our constitution, no one can be disbarred from any public office for their religious affiliation or views. This is a fundamental principle that underpins our existence as a secular republic.
The attempt by some in the Olean City School District to remove the principal of Olean Intermediate Middle School because he expressed his religious views in a sermon to members of his congregation is an attempt to establish a religious test for the post of principal in Olean schools. As such, it is unconstitutional.
Members of the Olean Board of Education are required to abide by the U.S. Constitution and should therefore explain to the petitioners seeking the principal’s removal that they are unable to comply with their unconstitutional wishes. If they do not, then it may be surmised that the board believes the constitution only protects those who express views they agree with.
This is not a question of whether we agree with the views reportedly expressed by Mr. Whitcher. Evelyn Hall, the biographer of that great apostle of secularism Voltaire, summed up the philosopher’s views on freedom of expression in the famous phrase: “I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.”
Now is the time to put Voltaire’s views and true secularism into practice. Otherwise, we risk abandoning our commitment to the principles and constitution upon which our great nation is founded.
If not upon the constitution upon what rock does our nation stand?
Philippe Yates
Allegany