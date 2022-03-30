Final arguments were today in a Steuben County courthouse on the shape of congressional and state Senate districts. The case made by the plaintiffs (watchable over a live video link, thank you) leaves little doubt that the lines drawn by the Legislature’s Democratic supermajority deny Republican voters fair representation, in violation of the state Constitution.
Acting state Supreme Court Justice Patrick McAllister knows that the Constitution says “districts shall not be drawn to discourage competition or for the purpose of favoring or disfavoring incumbents or other particular candidates or political parties.” Should he follow his sworn duty and void the maps in a ruling due by Monday, the same Constitution states that “the Legislature shall have a full and reasonable opportunity to correct the law’s legal infirmities.”
So McAllister should send the matter back to Albany — with the very strong suggestion that they adopt either of the plans of the murdered-in-the-crib Independent Redistricting Commission.
Established via a constitutional amendment approved by the Legislature and then by voters in 2014, the bipartisan IRC had one plan approved by the panel’s five Democrats and one by the five Republicans. Under either, GOP contenders would reasonably be expected to win eight of the 26 congressional seats, akin to the rough share of the statewide Republican vote for Congress. After the Legislature killed the work of the IRC, their own scheme sliced and diced to the hilt and whittled the Republicansdown to four seats.
As he weighs his verdict, McAllister should take note that the co-executive director of the state Board of Elections says it’s wholly workable to delay the primary until August to allow for new maps.
Today, eight seats are GOP-held, in districts drawn well by law Prof. Nate Persily, who in 2012 assisted a federal judge in charge of the process. How fair are Persily’s lines? Over the last decade, New York has had the greatest party shifts of congressional seats of any state in the union.
Preserve small-d democracy — and nix the Legislature’s lines.
— New York Daily News via TNS