As rank-and-file state lawmakers are muddling around while the governor and state legislative leaders are off in some secret lair trying to figure out how to make the numbers in the state budget add up, they could, without much effort or cost, be doing something meaningful for New Yorkers.
While other states have increased government transparency by making public records easier to obtain, New York continues to make the right to know an extraordinary challenge for its residents.
But with a few small but important changes and a few extra taxpayer dollars for staff to arm citizens against efforts by government officials to suppress information, state lawmakers could vastly make government more open and accessible.
The New York Coalition for Open Government on Thursday issued a scathing report on the state of open government in New York, calling it a "crisis," and issued a proposed a list of recommendations for lawmakers and other top state officials to consider this legislative session that would help the state improve its record on transparency.
At the top of its list, the nonprofit citizens group is calling on the state attorney general, Letitia James, to establish an open government dispute mediation program that would assist the public with Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) and Open Meetings law issues. Right now, New York provides no such assistance.
As anyone who deals with open government records in New York knows, the state government often is the biggest impediment to accessing records and meetings. The Committee on Open Government used to be an advocate for the people, but has abdicated that role in recent years. The attorney general and/or the Legislature need to set up a separate, independent mediation program.
The coalition also wants other changes to make New York's government more open and accessible.
One would be to put more teeth into the enforcement of the state's existing transparency laws.
Often, a citizen's only recourse for getting information is to sue in court. A bill (A05357/S05801) cosponsored by local Assemblyman Phil Steck would remove some of the impediments for suing over access to records and provide for the award of "reasonable attorneys' fees" in proceedings in which an appeal of a denial of records is successful.
The group is also seeking four hours of annual mandatory training in the state's transparency laws for municipal and school officials; creation of a hearing officer system to address complaints about Open Meetings Law violations and FOIL appeals; requiring state agencies to prepare FOIL reports to help the public monitor their adherence to the laws; and restructuring the Committee on Open Government to include a wider range of representation, give it the power to enforce compliance of the laws by allowing it to issue fines, and increase it's paltry budget to boost staff size and its ability to monitor violations.
These are not unusual programs and initiatives. Many states have them in place already.
They would not cost a significant amount of taxpayer money. And they would help reduce government bureaucracy by discouraging governments from wasting time and resources fighting citizens' records requests.
These are changes that lawmakers could make quickly that would significantly improve public access to their government.
Enough muddling. Let's get this done.
— The Daily Gazette, Schenectady via TNS