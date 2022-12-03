It wasn’t such a heavy lift for the overwhelmingly Democratic Legislature in 2019 to pass the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, and it was easy for then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo to pick up his pen and sign it into law.

Executing the vision of delivering 70% of the state’s electricity from zero-emissions sources by 2030 is proving hard work indeed. New York State needs far more power from far more sources in short order. Unfortunately, unwise decisions already made complicate the effort.

