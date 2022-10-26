Thanks to the Times Union newspaper in Albany, we know that the vice chair of the brand new state Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government, Leonard Austin, went to a fundraiser for Assembly Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Lavine’s reelection. That’s a tremendous no-no for a watchdog who is supposed to be watching legislators, not cheering their campaigns, even if Austin didn’t make a contribution like his wife did.

Austin did this on Oct. 9, less than month after the inaugural meeting of the successor to the widely panned JCOPE, at which he was elected CELG vice chair. These facts come not from the commission or Austin, but the Times Union. Typical.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social