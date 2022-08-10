FORT WORTH (TNS) — Partisans quickly retreated to their corners late Monday when news broke that the FBI raided former President Donald Trump’s Florida home.

Republicans — including many Texas elected officials — and hard-right commentators declared the U.S. a banana republic, where the ruling regime sics law enforcement on its political enemies. On the left, there was glee over Trump surely headed for prison, even though few know exactly what federal agents were after or why.

