WASHINGTON (TNS) — Three weeks before election day, the race for control of the U.S. Senate sits on a razor’s edge.

The stakes are enormous. With Republicans expected to win a majority in the House of Representatives, a GOP-led Senate could help the House dismantle President Biden’s agenda. A Democratic-led Senate, on the other hand, could defend Biden’s programs and confirm his nominees, including to the Supreme Court if a vacancy opens.

