ALBANY (AP) — Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned from office in disgrace, but there are 18 million reasons to believe he will remain a force in state politics.
His campaign war chest, presumably amassed for an attempt to win a fourth term in office, is the largest among state politicians, and New York law gives Cuomo far too much leeway on how to use it.
In fact, a recent Politico report says Cuomo intends to use the $18 million “to mount a campaign of retribution against his perceived political enemies,” including the woman who replaced him — Gov. Kathy Hochul, his former lieutenant governor — and Democrats who called for him to resign after sexual harassment allegations.
We very much doubt that most of Cuomo’s donors would want their contributions used that way, but they have little recourse. Cuomo is under no obligation to return the money nor does he seem inclined to voluntarily do so as disgraced former Gov. Eliot Spitzer and former Attorney General Eric Schneiderman have done.
Refunding the money would be the right and honorable thing to do, but as the many scandals swirling around Cuomo illustrate, he is often disinclined to behave by the ethical standards most New Yorkers would prefer.
Under state law, the former governor can use the money to back other candidates or run attack ads, allowing him to wield considerable political influence. Cuomo can also use the money to pay his legal bills, to rehabilitate his image or, as he has already done, to hire a spokesman. He can even use the money for travel and for other expenses that could be tied, however loosely, to his political past or future.
It shouldn’t be so. Donors gave the money to Cuomo to wage campaigns, and state law should require that it be used for that purpose. Since the former governor has no interest in running for office again, according to the spokesman, Richard Azzopardi, who is being paid from the war chest, Cuomo should have no use for the money.
This isn’t just about Cuomo. His relatively free rein with his war chest is another example of New York’s weak campaign finance regulation, showing why new and tougher laws are needed.
Politicians — including disgraced governors — shouldn’t be able to use campaign cash for personal purposes, including personal vengeance. Cleaning up this system should be part of Hochul’s stated goal of fixing an ethically compromised state government.
— Times Union, Albany