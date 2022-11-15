Trudy Rubin

Trudy Rubin

PHILADELPHIA (TNS) — It is fitting that the unexpected U.S. midterm election results emerged just as Russia formally announced its military withdrawal from the key Ukrainian city of Kherson.

Chalk the two events up as key victories in the global battle for democracy and against authoritarianism, which are being fought on very different playing fields — one at the ballot box and one on the battlefield.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social