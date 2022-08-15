One day, when he wasn’t around, a couple of the only FBI agents who were friends with former President Donald Trump raided Attorney General Merrick Garland’s office to produce evidence that he knew some of his actions had been unconstitutional, or so goes a made-up tale of mine.

Hey, you can’t do that, screeched other FBI and Secret Service agents as they circled the credentialed vigilantes, causing one of them to reply, “Nobody is above the law.”

