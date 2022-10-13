Generations of reliance on Saudi oil has skewed the United States' relationship with the corrupt medieval monarchy.
The economic reality precluded the Bush administration from even seeking accountability after 19 Saudi citizens brought down the World Trade Center and attacked the Pentagon in 2001.
And after the regime orchestrated the assassination of journalist and U.S. resident Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, the Trump administration and then the Biden administration did little in response.
And now, weeks after President Joe Biden urged Crown Prince Muhammad bin Sultan to increase oil production to counter fuel-driven inflation, the Saudis have led OPECand an affiliated group aligned with Russia to cut production by 2 million barrels a day.
The administration has begun to seek more oil from other bad actors, such as Venezuela, to counter the Saudi decision. But that should be the end of kowtowing to Riyadh.
Congress should pass the No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels Act — "NOPEC" — proposed by Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York and Republican Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa. It would eliminate Saudi Arabia's state shield for its oil companies against antitrust regulation and lawsuits in the United States.
And to punish MBS for his embrace of the war criminal Vladimir Putin, the United States should withdraw its military personnel from Saudi Arabia and suspend all military equipment sales there. If MBS wants to tie himself to Russia, he can tie himself to its demonstrably third-rate military.
The world's transition away from fossil fuels makes Saudi Arabia a relative short-timer in terms of its oil blackmail. Biden and Congress should accelerate the clock.
— Tribune News Service