Few things are quite so annoying as a person who makes a point that is essentially correct, but argued in such a clumsy manner that anyone listening is bound to oppose it.
Such was the case recently with Jay Jacobs, chair of the New York Democratic Party. He compared upstart Buffalo mayoral candidate India Walton, who is Black, to former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke, in a hypothetical scenario to argue that the state party chairman shouldn’t necessarily have to endorse primary winners.
As far as foot-in-mouth comments go, this was seismic. Several Democrats in the Legislature and congressional delegation called on Jacobs to step down. Jacobs apologized, but the damage was done.
Lost amid the hubbub was that Jacobs’ point was essentially correct: that if he doesn’t think Walton is the best candidate, he shouldn’t be obligated to endorse her solely because of her primary win. Walton upset four-term incumbent Mayor Byron Brown in a June off-year primary that few seemed to pay attention to; Brown had won a series of lopsided reelections in the largely Democratic-leaning city, taking as much as 99% of the vote in 2009.
Walton secured victory with some 11,000 votes, giving her just 51% of the Democratic primary vote in this city of roughly 259,000 residents. Brown insists Walton didn’t win a clear mandate, and he’s running a write-in campaign.
Absent any history of racial animus on Jacobs’ part, he shouldn’t lose his job over a stupid comment. But Jacobs would have more credibility if he hadn’t recently endorsed Gov. Kathy Hochul for reelection as governor before any others had even declared their candidacy.
Such endorsements are of dubious value, but we know for a fact that they can be a turn-off for some voters. Readers may recall the 2016 Democratic presidential primary, during which Democratic National Committee chair Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, a longtime friend of Hillary Clinton, was accused of favoring Clinton over rival Bernie Sanders. The perception that Democratic leaders put their thumb on the scale was exploited by Donald Trump’s campaign — and blamed for diminishing Democratic voters’ enthusiasm and turnout.
Nobody reaches a position like Jacobs’ without having opinions, and if he prefers Hochul personally, that’s fine. But given the overwhelming advantage Democrats hold over Republicans in New York, the Democratic primary will likely be where our next governor is chosen. If Jacobs wants Hochul, perhaps he should keep that opinion — among others — to himself.
