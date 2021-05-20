On President Joe Biden’s plan to offer two years of free community college, some in the academic community have misgivings.
According to a report in the Chronicle of Higher Education, some education experts caution that, “it could end up hurting disadvantaged students by diverting them to colleges where they’re less likely to succeed, and that it could provide free tuition to those who can already afford it.”
Biden’s plan would spend $109 billion over 10 years on community college tuition. It is part of his larger proposal called the American Families Plan which carries a price tag of $1.8 trillion. One study, offered by the University of Pennsylvania, said the real cost of the plan would be more like $2.5 trillion. Even at that price, this plan is scaled down from Biden’s campaign promise of covering tuition for most students at public four-year colleges.
Americans certainly could use help paying for college. According to the College Board, one year of instruction at a public four-year university has risen 278% since 1990. The cost of college has been spiraling out of control, even as the importance of a postsecondary degree rises with it. According to a report by former Commerce Department economist Robert Shapiro, inflation-adjusted median annual earnings for college graduates increased by 20.6% between 1980 and 2020. For high school graduates, they shrank by 6.2%.
But experts cited by the Chronicle aren’t convinced that Biden’s plan is the best solution to that problem.
First, free community college is already a reality for many Americans. Seventeen states provide tuition-free community college programs for eligible students. According to College Promise, there are 368 free-college programs in the country.
In 2015-16, 35.9% of students at two-year public colleges paid no tuition or fees after financial aid, according to the National Postsecondary Student Aid Study. Just over 56% paid between $1 and $4,000. And 7.7% paid more than $4,000.
Meanwhile, according to the Chronicle, about 80% of entering freshmen at community colleges say they plan to earn a bachelor’s degree, but fewer than 15% end up with one. That number has to improve.
There are programs that provide financial incentives and wrap-around services for students who may not otherwise have access to higher education. And the expansion of Pell Grants or other targeted programs would help. But so far the Biden administration hasn’t put forward a working plan for universal community college that’s worth the price.
— Tribune News Service