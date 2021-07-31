I don’t know what came over me. Well, maybe I do. It’s the same for a lot of things. A wash of nostalgia led to me purchasing a Gregg Shorthand book published in 1978. It was a McGraw-Hill version that had renewed copyrights from 1949 on. But not too far. I don’t believe they teach shorthand anymore.
I was wandering around in the basement of the Portville Free Library that day. If you aren’t aware, it’s like a treasure trove of used books and good reads at low cost. Not that I lack much for good reads. My house is full but I’m always up for perusing titles at library and used book sales.
What I really wanted was computer books, specifically something on Windows and Excel. I know it dates me and I can almost hear someone saying, “Okay, Boomer,” the way some of us are teased by those younger, but when I want information, I still like to see it in print. Even when I bought my last Mac laptop, manuals no longer came with them. I liked these “back in the day,” because they served as not only a teaching tool not THAT long ago but could be accessible as a look-up manual when you later had questions.
Moving from a Mac environment back to Windows following my recent decision to return to work has left me with a few frustrations, not the least of which is how fast things move along when you basically leave the workforce for a little while. Technology races on!
Many suggested I look online. This just didn’t work out well for me. The sites I found either assume something beyond my present level or addressed issues in a much more sophisticated manner than I needed. I searched the few local stores that still sell books but to no avail. I was about to make a trip to Erie to the Barnes and Noble when I remembered the books in the Portville Free Library basement.
“I threw most of those away,” said Library Director Beth Marvin when I inquired where I might find the titles. It was a reminder that NO ONE looks at computer books anymore. Except maybe me. Beth did help, however. She found one older Excel book on a shelf, one that had “discard” written inside, so I got it for 50 cents, thinking at least the concepts would refresh my memory from back when I used to do payroll on Excel worksheets for school bus drivers in Michigan. There was one other, a Windows manual, also ready for the trash bin. It wasn’t exactly what I needed, but again, might help prompt memories from pre-Mac days.
Of course, I didn’t need a shorthand book, but I couldn’t resist the temptation to look inside when I saw it. The pages are filled with perfect outlines some call “squiggles.” You have to know shorthand to read most of it. It kind of tickled me that I could.
Long ago as people commented on my lifelong skill of taking shorthand notes, I realized it is, in essence, like being able to write, read and understand a different language. My use of this skill/talent has varied throughout the years. I used it for formal dictation, such as found in the business letters within the Gregg book, in settings such as Michigan State University while serving as secretary to Chemistry professors to working for a school superintendent.
Many who once practiced this skill tell me their abilities have long gone stale, but mine has not. It was a real asset all the years I interviewed people and covered meetings. Only recently have I noticed I’ve slowed down a bit in my speed but that’s because I’ve not had as much occasion to use it.
Finding the book, complete with a local student’s school papers dated 1981 tucked inside, served as a refresher for using proper outlines such as Mary Eaton taught at Portville. A few of mine have gone lax or are made-up ones only I recognize. I’ve noticed sometimes lately, mine is a mix of shorthand and scribble, with me quickly writing the real word over top, I guess in case I forget what I meant. So maybe it’s confidence that’s lacking, not the actual art of setting it down. You do have to transcribe it when you’re done.
A return to the job arena, especially in an administrative support role vs. my years as a working journalist, reveals office settings have changed somewhat. When I started in 1969, administrators asked me to take dictation. Later, Dictaphones came on the scene. I did a lot of typing. Today, our administrators not only have their own computers, some speak into them and the message can be formatted and printed for them on printers with capabilities beyond anything we’d imagined.
The business world may have changed along with everything else, but I’m still thankful for timeless training that included Gregg shorthand. And sometimes nostalgia catches up, like in a library basement.
(Contact contributor Deb Wuethrich at deborahmarcein@gmail.com.)