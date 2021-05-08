Sunday is Mother’s Day. How do I know? When I was talking on the phone with my cousin the other day, he said, “If I don’t see you before Sunday, happy Mother’s Day.”
I was taken aback.
Of course I thanked him — that part was automatic. Then, after the call, I took a moment to wonder why he said that. Oh, wait, that’s right, I am a mother.
In the chaos of the past year, that somehow slipped my mind. Sounds dumb, right?
I shall explain.
My daughter, Emily, is now an adult. She, my sister and I share a house.
I’ve worked throughout the pandemic, and have been wrestling with health issues of my own. Basically, I have allergic reactions without an allergy. Randomly and often. Sometimes, severely.
In a strange turn of events, at least to my mind, Emily has started to take care of me.
She carries my emergency medication. She watches for signs that I’m getting sick. She reminds me to take a scarf, hat, jacket. She has a bag packed in the car with things I need if I start getting sick away from home. If a neighbor is mowing the grass, she will message me and remind me to wear a mask when I come home because the smell might trigger a reaction.
There’s a time in every mother’s life when she has to let go of her child and watch them make their way in the world. For me, it was when she was in school and started spending the night at friends’ homes. I try to step back and be supportive, and help when needed.
What I didn’t realize was there’s a time in a mother’s life when the roles are reversed. Maybe that’s because my own mother is a force to be reckoned with, still, at the age of 90 — whoops, 29 and holding for 61 years.
Without question and without forethought, my siblings and I help my mother, none so much as my brother Terry, who lives with her. I’ve never thought of asking her if it was strange for her when we became adults and didn’t need as much of her time.
Thinking about it now, I realize that with 15 kids, my mother was caring for her own children for at least 43 years, and then grandchildren for at least 15 more. About 58 years of her life have been spent taking care of children.
She should be sainted.
Over the past year, mothers have had even more chaos than normal — the pandemic, quarantine, home schooling, the underlying layer of fear and confusion about the state of the world and the future with coronavirus such a threat. Not to mention the mothers who work while trying to keep all of that going, and trying to keep everyone healthy.
My mother always made it look easy. Thankfully she didn’t have coronavirus and homeschooling to worry about — I cannot imagine doing that with 10 kids in school at once. Remember all the beginning-of-the-school-year paperwork?
Every time I get overwhelmed, whether it’s at work, at home, or with trying to keep up with both, I stop for a moment and think about my mother. Of course she had bad days along the way. But she got up every day, and she faced every day, no matter what life threw her way.
I was visiting with a friend recently, and reminiscing about our childhood spent outside at my house. And he was telling his wife about my mother’s no-nonsense approach to life, and how much he loved visiting.
“If you were at her house, you were treated like one of her own,” Marc told his wife. My mother would treat scrapes and bumps, read a story, and listen to a child’s stories. And if you helped her out, with chores or whatever, you got rewarded — you can’t beat popsicles on a hot summer day.
I think about the number of people through the years who have learned something about life and motherhood from my mother. And I think about Charles Dickens, and the ghosts from A Christmas Carol. Wouldn’t it be interesting to be shown others who you’ve impacted?
For this Mother’s Day, I would encourage everyone to share not just love and appreciation for one’s mother — or the person who served that role in one’s life — but also to share a few words, a few memories of her impact on your life.
I would bet that’s a gift she will treasure.
