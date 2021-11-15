I, as with most people, have been thrilled to attend events in person again as most coronavirus restrictions have been lifted and guidelines relaxed for those vaccinated.
It’s rare that a week goes by when I’m not covering a school board, city council or town board meeting. It’s even rarer that a week goes by when I don’t see a movie in a theater.
For nearly a year, any new movies I reviewed had to be seen on my couch through the various streaming services since theaters in New York were closed. In that same vein, city, school and town meetings for many months were also held online through Zoom.
On the one hand, there were several positives to come from this change. I could eat and drink what I wanted while watching the movie or covering the meeting, even several instances with full dinners — something you can’t really get away with in schools and government buildings.
Additionally, because most of the meetings were recorded or I recorded them myself, I could go back and easily listen to anything I missed if I had to talk with someone else at home or needed to use the restroom. The same can be said with the movies. The pause button is a wonderful invention.
Unfortunately, I fear that the common-sense manners most of us — I hope — were taught as kids have begun to disappear after such a long stretch of people being able to watch public meetings and movies from the comfort of their living rooms and no one to keep their manners in check.
Some weeks have been better than others, but it’s still a common occurrence to have audience members sitting a few seats away carrying on as if they’re the only people in the theater and the movie on the screen or the board members’ discussion are only for them.
I understand that it’s great to be back in public and to see old friends and colleagues again. But there is plenty of time before and after whatever you’re attending to catch up and shoot the breeze. When James Bond is sneaking around a secret base or when elected officials are deciding whether or not opt out of cannabis sales is not the time for Joe Blow and Plain Jane to wonder when it’s going to snow.
Now, this type of common courtesy is completely dependent on the venue. If you’re in a bar or on the sidelines watching a sporting event, feel free to talk it up. The conversation between the quarterback and receivers doesn’t need to be heard because we’ll see if the pass is a success in just a moment.
However, whether at a movie or play, a school board meeting or city council’s public hearing, being able to hear what someone is saying is vitally important — especially if you’re reporting on it or planning to write about it.
There is something almost magical about going to the movie theater, a type of magic I missed for a whole year thanks to the pandemic. The smell of the popcorn, the excitement when the lights go down, the flickering image on the 40-foot screen, it’s all a special feeling you can’t really replicate at home.
As for the public meetings for city, school, town or otherwise, they aren’t happy hour at the local pub. Elected officials are deciding what to do with millions of dollars — taxpayer dollars — and I imagine it’s tough enough trying to manage without hecklers from the balcony. These meetings do have public comment portions for attendees to voice their concerns. But it isn’t “The Muppet Show,” so there’s no need for Statler and Waldorf to make an appearance.
A movie theater or a public meeting, both experiences are better with an audience. It’s nice to have a crowd clapping when someone does something exceptional, laughing together when a great joke is told or gasping in shock when something surprising happens. We’re social animals, so it’s nice to share in a communal experience.
But we’re also domesticated animals who should know when it’s our turn to speak and when to sit down and zip it. For the sake of everyone around you, please, quiet in the audience.
(Kellen M. Quigley is editor of The Salamanca Press and reporter for the Olean Times Herald. Contact him at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)